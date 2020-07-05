Letter to the editor: Wearing mask is a no-brainer

I am discouraged with the lack of respect shown for the elderly and people with health conditions regarding COVID-19. Yellowstone County now has the most active cases and rarely do you see people wearing masks. It is a simple act that demonstrates respect for the community and has nothing to do with your liberty.
A repairman came to my house from a popular appliance store that does not supply masks for employees. I insisted he wear one before coming into my home and gave him one. He complained and commented, “The liberals will fix it.” I said for people with health conditions this is a serious problem. He said, “People have always had health conditions.” I find his attitude appalling and businesses that don’t require their employees to wear masks irresponsible. A repairman goes in and out of people’s homes every day and could easily catch the virus and spread it to customers.
Alternatively, a different repairman showed up with a mask and gloves his company provided. This is a wonderful company I am happy to do business with.
The governor did a great job initially with handling the pandemic, but as the election draws closer he appears unwilling to put public health first, but counties have the authority to enact their own rules. Masks should be mandatory when you are outside or in a store. This is a no-brainer at this point. If you don’t care about yourself, at least care about health care workers and the community.
Denise Boggs
Billings
