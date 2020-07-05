Letter to the editor: Wearing mask is a no-brainer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am discouraged with the lack of respect shown for the elderly and people with health conditions regarding COVID-19. Yellowstone County now has the most active cases and rarely do you see people wearing masks. It is a simple act that demonstrates respect for the community and has nothing to do with your liberty.

A repairman came to my house from a popular appliance store that does not supply masks for employees. I insisted he wear one before coming into my home and gave him one. He complained and commented, “The liberals will fix it.” I said for people with health conditions this is a serious problem. He said, “People have always had health conditions.” I find his attitude appalling and businesses that don’t require their employees to wear masks irresponsible. A repairman goes in and out of people’s homes every day and could easily catch the virus and spread it to customers.

Alternatively, a different repairman showed up with a mask and gloves his company provided. This is a wonderful company I am happy to do business with.