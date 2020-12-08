Letter to the editor: Weigh costs of COVID precautions

Leaders in many states, including our own, have imposed harsh measures to fight COVID, but these leaders have not weighed the human costs. Lockdowns, social distancing, masks, quarantines, incessant testing, and round-the-clock reporting are having an inestimable impact on humanity.

The level of fear all over the world is probably higher than it has ever been. Fear induces anxiety, stress, and depression. This fear is of an unseen virus but the thing we fear is personified in the people we encounter. Putting distance between each other and viewing one another as if everyone has the plague is antithetical to charity and is destroying our sense of humanity. Masks and social distancing are having a profound psychological effect, especially on the young, which may not be realized for decades.

Many people today in their 20s, 30s and 40s have a subconscious fear of commitment, manifested in the delay or rejection of marriage. These are the children of the divorce culture. What will be the legacy for children of the COVID culture? Will they have a subconscious fear of crowds, a fear of shaking hands, or a fear of others in general?