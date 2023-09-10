Wisconsin’s citizens recently voted in favor of requiring able-bodied adults to look for work in order to receive welfare benefits — almost 80% said yes, they should work. This would be in response to Biden cancelling all work requirements during the COVID 19 pandemic — remember federal employees still were paid (?). During 1979 and the early 1980s, the federal government was paying people not to work; then in 1996 Congress passed a welfare reform bill that Pres. Clinton signed into law. That law required able-bodied welfare recipients to be in a job or training program to qualify for assistance. It also placed a time limit on welfare so it didn’t become a way of life.

The results were astonishing: welfare caseloads declined by 60%; 60 to 70% of those leaving welfare got a job; the child poverty rate fell for six straight years thereafter because parents were working. Every study shows that having a job is highly associated with better health, longer life expectancy and happiness. Children and spouses of someone who is working are better off. There is dignity and a sense of self-worth from working.

We are a rich nation, and we should have a safety net for those of us who fall on hard times, lose a job, or become disabled. But welfare is supposed to be temporary and a hand up — not a handout. Congress has done it before. They (we) can do it again.

Stuart Deans

Billings