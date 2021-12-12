Letter to the editor: We've always joined to fight disease

As a student and teacher of history, my classrooms discussed the impact of disease on America’s past. A recent visit to the Western Heritage Center and the exhibit “Conquering Diseases of the Past” reinforced how governments, business, and schools united to defeat epidemics in the 20th century.

In 1905 smallpox enveloped Billings. City government guards enforced quarantine and forbade public gathering; churches cancelled services. The city mandated vaccines. Elected officials realized their role was to protect citizens against threats to the whole community. By 1949 smallpox case disappeared in the United States. At WWI’s end, when flu swept into Billings, The Gazette published a list of steps to eliminate the illness. The city once again ordered citizens to wear masks.

During the 1940s, the United States declared war against polio — waged nationally and locally. The March of Dimes raised millions of dollars to develop vaccines. When Jonas Salk developed his vaccine in 1954, Montana volunteered to pilot vaccinations; these Polio Pioneers showed it was safe. Because of government and citizen leadership, polio disappeared by 1979 in the U.S.