Letter to the editor: What about Covid aid for homeowners?

There has never been any help offered to them, only renters. Both are facing being homeless and their possessions being taken away. People were put in this position involuntarily by the COVID. Everyone should have been helped. Help them now, it's not too late. Our government had everything to do with the shutdown of jobs. People did not want to stop working and paying their bills, but the government put everyone in debt and relying on them for help and survival. Now they are working to shut us down again, with masks, staying home, not being able to go to their jobs that they cannot work from home and able to pay their mortgages and their bills. No one has thought about those people.