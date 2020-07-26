Letter to the editor: What about our local media markets?

Many of you received the stimulus funds distributed across the U.S. Whether that $1,200 went toward bills or was put back into our economy, it was a bump in income that many needed. In agriculture, specifically livestock, we just experienced the first rollout of a livestock stimulus package focused on agriculture. While none of these programs are perfect — and none provide long-term solutions — they have provided short-term relief to many. COVID-19 has us all thinking differently about our local communities. We are thinking about local foods and local schools. We are depending more on our local news, but what kind of support have our local media outlets received? Some have accessed small-business loans, or payroll assistance, but what about the long-term?