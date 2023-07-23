Let me get this straight. My health care provider informed me that my physician son could no longer have access to my clinical record despite the fact that I signed an informed consent asking that he be allowed to do this in order that he would be able to monitor my appointments, assess if I am still capable of making good decisions, etc. And yet, the Attorney General of Montana along with several other Attorneys General are requesting to review medical records of women they suspect of having an abortion, who have not given them permission to review their records. HIPAA! The health care policy that ensures the privacy of our medical care, unless we specifically agree that it be shared with insurance companies, referring health care providers, etc.