Letter to the editor: What happened to the Republican Party?

Has President Trump hijacked the Republican Party? What has happened to the party of conservatives? What has happened to the party of decency?

Trump has no platform for his second term. The only hint is Trump has said he is not responsible for anything or any actions. How can the Republican Party support that?

Trump has told many lies since taking office. He has no empathy and is a bully. Trump added over $6 trillion dollars to the deficit. What have we received for this large deficit? The rich got richer.

Trump made cuts to or eliminated the following programs: agriculture, commerce, education, energy, health, human services, Homeland Security, housing, interior, and justice departments.

Why does the Republican Party put up with over $13 million just to play golf for Trump?

Why put up with seven people in the Trump administration arrested and sentenced to jail?

Since Trump took office, 416 people working for him have quit or been fired. Trump has shown he cannot work with others.

Where was the Republican Party when Trump cut funds from children's health insurance? When he allowed children to be kept in cages? Why?