Letter to the editor: What happens to beer concessions

For years, the Exchange Clubs of Billings have handled the beer sales for Metra Park. They contract with the distributors for the beer, have volunteers run the booths, and as a result have donated tens of thousands of dollars to needy and worthwhile organizations in the area.

For all this effort and community aid, the Exchange Clubs GIVES the County Commissioners 30% of the gross. Recently I heard the commissioners were tired of the 30% and now takes 38%, which has reduced the amount the Exchange Clubs can give back. Now the talk is that Metra Park may be managed privately, with the beer concessions being handled by a private business. Does anyone really think these local organizations will be supported like when the Exchange Clubs were involved. If this comes to pass, what assurances will the commissioners give that the same level of community support will be maintained?