Letter to the editor: What has country come to?

What has our country come to when we are trading prisoners with a terrorist country? The fact the former Soviet military officer was serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States on charges of conspiring to kill Americans, acquire and export anti-aircraft missiles, and provide material support to a terrorist organization is disturbing.

We let this man go for a basketball player. This was by far the worst trade in American government and sports history. We make choices in life that have consequences. Regardless if you are a famous basketball player or not, you should have to pay for your choices. What disturbs me the most is that Griner pleaded guilty to the charges against her. She admitted to her illegal action and yet we let a terrorist go to free her. I wonder how many lives that is going to cost our country moving forward.