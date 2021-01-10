 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: What has happened to GOP?

As I arrived home Wednesday, after being away from social media or other news, I was sickened and dismayed to hear the news regarding what happened in the nation's capital. It is a dismal chapter in American history. In addition to Mr. Trump, who instigated this sickening event, I am just as appalled by the actions of our Montana representatives who have supported this activity. I call out Steve Daines, Matt Rosendale, and our newly-elected Gov. Greg Gianforte, who have all supported this activity.

I am a native Montanan and a lifelong Republican. What has happened to the Republican party, to Montana, and to America?

Charles Hull

Laurel

