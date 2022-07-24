Letter to the editor: What if the babies of rapists are carried to term?

So Rep. Hinkle of Belgrade believes that a fetus that results from rape should be carried to birth. So, will rapists who evade the law, spawn even more babies than married men? The free-ranging rapist will never be required to support his sons or daughters until they are 18. And what does that do to the overall human gene pool? More and more boys who act out due to the genes for rampant, unrepentant rapists?