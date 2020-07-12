Letter to the editor: What if the virus mutates?

What if we are being manipulated? Suppose our need for independence, our "No one tells me to wear a mask!" is being used against us? What if the U.S. has been transformed into a Petri dish where an already deadly virus can mutate and incubate into something far more deadly?
Perhaps the goal isn't just to destroy the U.S. Maybe the end game is to render us extinct everywhere. And just when I was getting used to home delivery.
Bob Schulze
Billings
