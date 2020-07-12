Letter to the editor: What if the virus mutates?

Letter to the editor: What if the virus mutates?

{{featured_button_text}}

What if we are being manipulated? Suppose our need for independence, our "No one tells me to wear a mask!" is being used against us? What if the U.S. has been transformed into a Petri dish where an already deadly virus can mutate and incubate into something far more deadly?

Perhaps the goal isn't just to destroy the U.S. Maybe the end game is to render us extinct everywhere. And just when I was getting used to home delivery.

Bob Schulze

Billings

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News