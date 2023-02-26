Delta products are derivatives of legal hemp and many within the hemp industry previously argued that the language in the 2018 Farm Bill — which legalized hemp and its derivatives — would extend to delta as federally regulated and legal. However, the DEA states that delta products are not naturally derived from hemp, but must be chemically synthesized and thus do not qualify as derivatives.

Other counterarguments to delta's legal status have cited the Federal Analogue Act, which states that any chemical that is substantially similar to a Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substance will be treated as if it were scheduled if it is intended for human consumption.

By not being exactly the same as Delta-9 THC, other chemically synthesized delta products have existed in a nebulous space as far as legality is concerned. This gave some entrepreneurs the cover they wanted to aggressively pursue the development, marketing and sale of delta products outside of the state legal cannabis regulatory framework. This week the DEA acted to clarify delta's status.

Since its development in 2020, delta sales research report estimated that delta-8 products generated $2 billion in sales and delta products are being sold widely outside of dispensaries in conventional retail, often gas stations and convenience stores. The products are technically unregulated, have been blamed for one death and have triggered over 104 overdoses including overdoses in Billings high schools.

What will Billings City Council do to protect our children?

Jason Smith

Billings