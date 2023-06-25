Is Matt Rosendale ignorant or just playing for votes? One must ask themselves what Rosendale’s end game is after his remarks that the IRS and ATF are harassing a gun shop owner in Great Falls. Let me add a qualifier here; I am a retired IRS Criminal Investigator, before proceeding.

The IRS enforces and has jurisdiction in three areas; Title 26 which are the IRS laws; Title 31 as it relates to Bank Secrecy Act and Title 18 as it relates to money laundering. In order for the IRS Criminal Division to be issued a search warrant a Federal District Court Judge must find probable cause a violation of law has occurred that the IRS has jurisdiction under. When the search warrant is issued, a copy of it is provided to the person/business being searched.

This begs the question; What was the violation of law that probable cause existed to receive the warrant?

To me it seems Rosendale is blowing smoke for political purposes; at least I hope that is the case; if not, well we are all in big trouble.

Lastly, the Billings Gazette should have asked the pertinent question of the target of the search warrant; what was the alleged violation of law?

In conclusion the IRS Criminal Division is not harassing anyone; they are investigating criminal activity.

Michael Mayott

Billings