As I watch the news of multiple mass shootings around the country this holiday weekend I am once again reminded of a gun store commercial on one of the Billings TV stations. The owner was describing the merchandise he sold which included "fun to shoot guns" including the AR-15. Can someone explain to me what is so fun about shooting multiple bullets at innocent people including children.
Gunowners, is it really necessary to shoot an animal or human with perhaps a hundred rounds in a matter of seconds?
Karen Miller
Cody, Wyoming