Dear Julie Seedhouse,

What a beautiful picture you paint regarding the park plans and bond issue. More parks, more inside games and, oh boy, swimming. But here is my question: Has anybody given a thought to the long-term operation of this new rec building? I have been told by several people that it will shortfall in self-financing every year, maybe to the tune of $3,000,000. What about maintenance and upkeep and insurance? Is there a budget forecast for this facility?

How about the increase in property taxes? Parks, safety levy, school bonds, new football stadium, new buildings and facilities for the fairgrounds, new high school, the need for a new larger jail, and I am sure I have forgotten several. Oh ya, and the new property tax evaluation elevating values and taxable value.

How will this affect the lives of elderly property owners? Many on a very tight budget and fixed income. Will they have to decide on food, medication or increased property taxes? I must wonder how much thought or concern goes into many of these bond issues and the consequences for the elderly in our community. We always hear it is only $14 a month, but when you have a half dozen of those increases, it becomes an amount of concern. The worry is about more affordable housing. Higher property taxes increase rents and affordability for all.

New and beautiful is important for our community, but at what cost and consequence to the property owners?

Phil Scala

Billings