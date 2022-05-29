 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: What is the price of guns?

  • 0

I would like to issue a challenge to every United States Senator to ask this question to their constituents: "What is the price you are willing to pay for me to stand on the Senate floor and defend the Second Amendment right of an 18-year-old man to buy as many weapons of slaughter and as many 30-round clips as he wants?" What is the price? Your children? Your grandchildren? Your mother, father, the people you worship with? What is the price? I would especially like to issue that challenge to Sen. Steve Daines. Ask that question, Senator. Ask that question.

Mick Plovanic

Helena

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News