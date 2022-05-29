Letter to the editor: What is the price of guns?

I would like to issue a challenge to every United States Senator to ask this question to their constituents: "What is the price you are willing to pay for me to stand on the Senate floor and defend the Second Amendment right of an 18-year-old man to buy as many weapons of slaughter and as many 30-round clips as he wants?" What is the price? Your children? Your grandchildren? Your mother, father, the people you worship with? What is the price? I would especially like to issue that challenge to Sen. Steve Daines. Ask that question, Senator. Ask that question.