The collapse of Silicon Valley bank (SVB) scared Americans. Unfortunately, Tom Lutey’s misleading article, "Failed banks raise questions about regulations softened by Daines, Tester in 2018,” contributed to the panic.

His article points to the “fresh criticism… being applied to a Trump-era law that softened regulations” on banks that was supported by Montana’s entire delegation.

However, the 2018 law had nothing to do with the collapse.

Additionally, Mr. Lutey failed to mention Montana’s senior Sen. Jon Tester spent the hours following SVB’s collapse touching gloves with SVB execs at a campaign fundraiser in Silicon Valley, California.

If you want to know what really happened to Silicon Valley Bank, you can find all the answers you’re searching for on Main Street, Montana. Inflation fueled by out-of-control spending by President Biden and aided by Sen. Tester is the real culprit. The Fed waited too long to raise rates and when they did, it sent a shock through the financial system and SVB's whole bond portfolio decreased in value.

So the bank collapsed, and well-managed Montana banks, by no fault of their own, will now have to pay the price. Why should Montana financial institutions who do their job well and make fiscally responsible decisions for their shareholders have to sponsor this Bay Area bank bailout? It’s another feather in the Democrats’ cap of moral hazard — in a world with no consequences, there is no responsibility.

Terry Moore

Billings