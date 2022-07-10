Letter to the editor: 'What, to a woman, is this Fourth of July?'

In his guest opinion (July 3) Kendall Cotton unexpectedly provided a strong argument against the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Excerpts:

“The vision of property rights to which our country was founded was … the philosophical stance that each person has ownership of themselves.

“James Madison, a main author of the Constitution, explained that property rights … means every individual has ownership over their own bodies, thoughts and actions.… rights given to them by God — rights that no government could ever revoke.

“…each person has the right of ownership over themselves. When it came to rights to own … physical property, the founders viewed these rights as extensions of people’s ownership over their own bodies and minds.

“…our nation’s success was made possible by the simple idea that you have a right of ownership over yourself….”

Cotton found in the Constitution the woman’s rights that the court majority refused to see. But he did not state the obvious conclusion of his argument, so it is unclear whether he opposes the court’s decision, or suffers from extreme cognitive dissonance. The court’s decision revoked women’s Constitutional right of ownership of their bodies and themselves, and gave that right to state legislators.

In her excellent guest opinion on the same page Mary Sheehy Moe appropriately paraphrases Frederick Douglass asking, “So what, to a woman, is this Fourth of July?”

Dick Walton

Billings