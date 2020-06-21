Letter to the editor: What's a 'real job?'

Rep. Gianforte stated in political ad slighting Mike Cooney, "Cooney has always been a bureaucrat and not had a real job." As a former state employee, I take offense at Gianforte’s inference that anyone who works for state government doesn't have a real job. For instance, Montana Highway Patrol, county law enforcement, MDT and DOC, to name a few, all provide vital services to the citizens of the state of Montana. All work for Montana state and county government. Gianforte wants to be governor of the state of Montana, but doesn't appear to appreciate the committed employees that he would govern. Gianforte, what do you consider a "real job?"