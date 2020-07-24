Letter to the editor: When will justice return?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The United States has never gone through so much confusion and chaos as in the past three and a half years with President Donald Trump in charge. Trump has proven time after time he is not a leader but a manipulator. He cannot work with others and others cannot work with him. As of May 25, 2020, there have been 415 people in the Trump administration that have been dismissed or resigned.

Now with the coronavirus pandemic, Trump has botched plans and procedures since day one. He claimed it was a hoax, it will go away, it is just like the flu, it was the fault of China and scientists don't know the answers. But Trump has insisted the country must get back to work to save the economy.

Now Trump has shown the American citizens there is no justice in America by pardoning Roger Stone. On Feb. 20, 2020, Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison. His crimes were lying to Congress, witness tampering, lying to investigators and obstruction of justice. Where are the Republicans in Congress? Most just look the other way and don't seem to care about justice or democracy. Sen. Mitt Romney has come out and accused Trump of unprecedented corruption!

Will we ever get back to justice for all and not just for the rich and powerful?

Lavon D. Billhart

Dillon

