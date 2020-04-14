Letter to the editor: When will the test be available?

The silence is deafening. I have only a couple questions for my Republican leaders in the state House and Senate that seem to think the only problem we have is Gov. Steve Bullock spending federal COVID-19 money without three fingers in it? And our national leaders Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Greg Gianforte, would you be this silent in response to President Trump’s statement on March 29, that if we hold this to 100,000 deaths he would be a success? Would you accept that from any Democratic administration?