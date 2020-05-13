Letter to the editor: Where are the thoughtful conservatives?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One political party has a consistent theme: “Get government off the backs of people.” Most Americans now know what they mean.

The president’s fact avoidance and sluggish leadership on this pandemic has translated into the deaths of many. Trump’s hacking away at public safeguards results in awful body counts. He takes away safeguards for clean air — resulting in early deaths, asthma emergencies and loss work time. Twenty eight million Americans without health insurance results in 30,000 to 40,000 early deaths per year. In the middle of this pandemic, his administration sues to totally to take health insurance away from even more.

To him climate change is a hoax.

He moves experts away from his administration. His knowledgeable employees who disagree with him get pink slips or are shoved down road. He works every day to eliminate oversight that the Constitution established.

Slavish and obedient Republicans willingly vandalize the Constitution in his support. We find ourselves with a historically tragic and dangerous president whose primary goal is to be reelected.

We need thoughtful conservatives in our country. Where are you?

Mike Penfold

Billings

