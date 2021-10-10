Letter to the editor: Where did the $4M go?

As a concerned resident of Billings and a taxpayer, I'm very concerned about having another public safety mill levy voted on this November 2021 election. Last year, the residents of Billings voted two to one to pass a mill levy that would generate an additional $4 million to the City of Billings for public safety.

With the average police/firefighter's wages here in Montana, Billings could have hired an additional 40 police officers and about 50 additional firefighters with $4 million. They didn't.

An article written after the passing of the mill levy in 2020 indicated that "The additional $4 million generated by the new levy will go to fund the Billings police and fire departments." Did it? In the same article, Billings Police Chief Rich St. John stated, "Tomorrow morning I can go to work, and we can set ourselves to take care of the things that are really plaguing the city, the violent crime, the methamphetamine, all of the issues that affect..." How can he say that when he also stated "We're not adding any personnel, we're not adding any equipment."