Letter to the editor: Where do candidates stand on senior issues?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Seniors need to read the August/September 2020 edition of Montana Senior News. The magazine keeps close tabs on how all US senators and representatives vote on a wide range of issues important to seniors, from health care to environmental issues.

They assign Sen. Jon Tester a lifetime score of 92 out of 100, and Sen. Steve Daines a lifetime score of 3.

Gov. Bullock supported and signed Senate Bill 405 which expanded Medicaid in Montana, but Daines has consistently opposed both the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and Medicaid expansion.

Rep. Gianforte has earned a score of 10 out of 100; however, Montana's lone representative has consistently voted against the interests of seniors.

In April 2015, Rosendale voted against SB 405 the Medicaid Expansion bill.

While campaigning in 2018 against Tester for Senate, Rosendale was quoted in the Washington Examiner as wanting to end the federal ACA mandate that requires coverage of pre-existing medical conditions.

One other significant race this November pits Republican Austin Knudsen against Democrat Raph Graybill for Montana Attorney General. Knudsen has been a consistently vocal opponent of Medicaid expansion and in 2015 voted against it.