Letter to the editor: Where does Bullock stand?

Where are you, Governor Bullock?

Surely, you’ve noticed the chaos in our communities; surely, you’ve noticed how the calls to defund the police are causing uproar and destruction across the country. Yet you have said nothing about it. Where are you? Why won’t you speak? Are you absent, afraid, or just not paying attention?

Montana needs a transparent senator. We deserve to know your stance on these issues, and you can’t stay silent forever. Will you defund the police or will you back the blue? Will you stand with the destructive rioters or will you stand with our law enforcement? Or will you posture on one stance until Schumer or Obama whispers in your ear and tells you to flip your story, like you promised wouldn’t happen before your surprise senate run?

Senator Daines has been honest with us since the beginning. We don’t have to wonder where Daines is or what he believes, because he’s in front of us, open and transparent. Daines backs the blue, and he isn’t afraid to say it. Daines is honest; he’s what we need in Montana, and he’s who we need in the Senate.

I don’t know where Bullock is, but Senator Steve Daines has been with us the whole time, serving the people of Montana. I’ll vote for a transparent senator who puts Montana first any day. Vote Daines.