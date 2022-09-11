Letter to the Editor: Where is school mill levy money going?

I'm writing this letter as a concerned taxpayer living in Billings. Last Thursday, Sept. 1, I read an article pertaining to Billings West High School students staging a walkout because of poor classroom conditions, specifically, no air conditioning during the high temperature days. I'm confused because I believe that in 2013, the City of Billings passed a mill levy of $122 million for school building improvements. Looks like both Billings West and Senior High Schools did not receive any of these funds for improvements. So, where did the money go?

Since 2015, there have been at least two mill levies passed for funds to improve conditions and maintenance requirements for schools. Would these not include adequate air conditioning for classrooms so that students will concentrate on learning rather than trying to stay comfortable? What did the school districts do with the money from these mill levies?

I also believe that in 2021, Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 ($122 billion) to be use by K-12 schools to improve ventilation and conditions within the classrooms. Again, I ask, where did the money go? Did the City of Billings, or the State of Montana, ever receive any Rescue Act funds?

The article also indicated that a new mill levy must be passed by voters for additional funds. I'm confused and don't understand where or what our tax dollars here in Billings are paying for. Taxpayers in Billings should be concerned and ask the big question, "Where's the money?!"

Brian Gouldsberry

Billings