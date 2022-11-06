Letter to the editor: Where is state GOP condemnation of Pelosi attack?

We teach our children to treat others as they would want to be treated. We tell them it is the “Golden Rule.” But why do we not hold political leaders to the same standard?

Where is the full-throated renunciation of the assault of Paul Pelosi? Instead, here in Montana, the silence from our political leaders is deafening and complicit.

The bar for civil political discourse has again moved even lower. It is like a race to the shameful bottom. So, I guess we are lucky that none of our politicians in Montana are endorsing or cracking jokes at the expense of this appalling assault.

Where is our empathy? When I read about the assault on 82-year-old Pelosi, I could only think of my grandfather, a Pearl Harbor survivor. I felt sick at the thought of my grandfather facing a terrorizing assault in the safety of his home. How could anyone joke about that?

When we feel the need to make incendiary comments about others, we need to stop, take a step back and try to get into the shoes of a different perspective. Just because it did not happen to you does not mean you should not be able to understand how it might feel.

That is empathy, which is imperative for all discourse and the survival of our democracy.

I hope to see adults use the “Golden Rule” more often.

Laie Black

Billings