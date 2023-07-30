Does anything happen in Billings? Judging by the content of the Billings Gazette, I'd say no. Looking at the July 26 edition's local section, we find the Democrats electing officers in Butte, workers voting on unionizing in Yellowstone Park, police arresting johns in a prostitution sting in Bozeman, some goof pointing a rifle at employees of another contractor in Havre, and the return of Zooey Zephyr from her world tour.

But nope — nothing in Billings. And that is evident in the Gazette more often than it isn't. I sense that you do little reporting beyond tearing stories off the AP wire and reprinting them.

How is it that so little of import occurs in the largest city in Montana? I don't care what happens in Missoula or Helena or Great Falls or Bozeman or Fargo, North Dakota. I read the Gazette hoping to see news about Billings.

Terry Jessee

Billings