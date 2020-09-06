Letter to the editor: Where relief funds really went

We are suffering through a global pandemic and “silly season” in politics. Television ads that say that Governor Bullock’s Coronavirus Task Force awarded grants only to his family and political donors. Who are some of those donors receiving the “big” grants in Yellowstone County ( https://commerce.mt.gov/Montana-Coronavirus-Relief/Awarded-Grants )? Billings Seafood Guys, Yellowstone Valley Food Hub, Bottles and Shots, LaVie, Billings Family YMCA, Billings Depot. Yellowstone County received $42,477,468. Recommendations from the Advisory Council are posted and include recommendations from Billings small-business owners.

Programs offering childcare to kids when they're not in school classrooms received $50 million from Montana's coronavirus relief fund. The payments are provided to childcare providers, families and outreach groups including our local Boys and Girls Club. Another $10 million will be provided for in-home services for children with special needs or health issues related to the pandemic. $530,000 in coronavirus relief money will be spent on the Census. An accurate count could help Montana gain a second U.S. House seat and affects the amount of federal funding. $1 million in coronavirus relief funds are available to rural and safety net health care providers to help Montana residents find comprehensive and affordable insurance coverage, the state receives.