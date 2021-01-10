Letter to the editor: Where's the proof?

The revelation of the taped phone call in which President Trump is clearly heard pressuring Georgia (Republican) Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger to “find” enough votes to overturn the election, vaguely threatening him with criminal offense, is the most damning evidence to date of the lengths to which Trump will go to cling to power — a direct threat to our democracy.

Trump's continued claims of fraud, election rigging and diabolical Diebold machines are backed with no evidence, and have been rejected by more than 60 state and federal judges, many appointed by Trump. The Supreme Court, one third of whom are Trump appointees, denied a Texas election challenge, with no dissents or recusals. No states have found evidence of fraud, and have stated so publicly. The Electoral College made its decision on Dec. 14th. Former Attorney General William Barr stated there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud and CISA former director Christopher Krebs called this election “the most secure in American history”.

Now, Sen. Steve Daines, by intending a Congressional challenge, is propping up this hallucination, based on what? The opinions of a base that thinks the election is rigged, based on what? Is this what Montanans stand for?

Steve Nelson

Missoula

