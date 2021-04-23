Letter to the editor: White Americans need to check bias

Just like many of our neighbors during this pandemic, my family and I took up bird watching. We’ve also taken to walks around our neighborhood. During those walks, we noticed a pair of hawks who nested at the top of a cottonwood. We now make it a regular occurrence to stop to watch and take videos and pictures of these hawks, sometimes for as long as 20 minutes at a time.
To someone unaware of the context, I could look like I am casing the houses. I, of course, have never had the police called on me for lingering in front of neighborhood homes. Why haven’t I had the police called on me? Probably, because I am a non-threatening, white woman. If I were a person of color, I would likely have had different interactions for stopping in front of neighborhood homes for 20 minutes.
For too long, people of color in our country have been perceived as a threat because of the shade of their skin. We, as white Americans need to have an honest look at our biases, both explicit and implicit, regarding people of color. Until we have an equal system that treats people fairly, we need to continue to push for change. The guilty verdicts in the murder of George Floyd are a step in the right direction. Black Lives Matter.
Laie Black
Billings