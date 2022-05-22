Letter to the editor: Who are we to judge?

I recently visited my home town while working on a Democratic friend's political campaign. I went to Catholic school there. Because of this campaign, I learned some old classmates have different values. I don’t really know these friends “values”? I believe in a woman’s right to choose — they don’t. I’m pro life, so are they. I suspect we have very similar values. My knowledge regarding motherhood came through my mother, daughters, sisters and wife. A majority of Americans, including Catholics, believe in a woman’s right to choose. I’m still searching for my first acquaintance who isn’t pro life? I don’t believe in the death penalty; but, I’ve never had a loved one murdered. My thinking could change if I had a grandchild murdered? Imagine a young woman out for a night of partying, who, mistakenly, ends up pregnant. Further, she’s an alcoholic. She’s pro life, however, the thought of managing hers and a new baby's life is overwhelming. What does she do? If it’s my daughter, I give her the best council I can. If it’s your daughter, you’ll do the same. I don’t see me weighing in on your daughter's decision. If your daughter views abortion as murder, she will make the right decision for her. The Catholic faith affords confession — a Priest can absolve our sins. Catholic doctrine judges abortion as a sin. My church is long on tradition, but short on a woman’s point of view. But hell, who am I to judge?