I am adding to a conversation started by J.W. Knell, Feb. 12, ‘NWE deserves gratitude’. My question: if methane powered generation is such a good thing, who is it really good for? The need for the facility in Laurel was supposedly spawned by the need to purchase power from outside NWE’s owned facilities for 64 days during one of the coldest winters in Montana history.

Never mind that the makeup energy was available and easily acquired from the market. So, what was the response by NWE? Build a methane powered generation facility at a projected cost of a third of a billion dollars. Supposedly this is for our benefit, but it forces us to pony up the funds by increasing our rates and adds insult to injury by tacking on the sale of methane at a very profitable competitive market rate as part of the process. Does anyone think this facility will sit idle over 300 days a year? NWE’s business plan apparently allows export but never the import of energy. Is there a plan to reward the ratepayers if this happens?

In exchange for allowing a monopoly to operate in Montana, we were promised that our government would oversee NWE and assure that we were treated fairly. I feel like this promise has been broken. If my above speculations are wrong, why isn’t there a single government authority willing to give us the opportunity to ask these questions and get answers about NWE’s intent?

Larry Bean

Billings