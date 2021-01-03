Letter to the editor: Who’s ‘Security,’ at question

SolarWinds software across the federal government was effectively hacked in March of this year through a malware update. And Russian intelligence was identified. This was only discovered through their misstep. It was reported that computers across government were shut down in forensic work. The act of the Russians was really only business as usual, not an act of war, but, let’s face it, much too effective for comfort.

So what did Wisconsin U.S. Republican Senator Ron Johnson, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee concentrate on this week? First, “Alternative COVID-19 treatments” (no comment) and then implying that massive vote fraud had occurred across the nation, after only one out of 50 Trump lawsuits has seen light. Johnson has proven an embarrassment, and he’s Wisconsin’s problem.