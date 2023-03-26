"Guns don't kill people. People kill people." This has been the response to counter proposed gun control legislation for as long as I can remember. Of course, people pull the triggers; therefore, the way to promote gun safety is to try to keep the wrong people from having guns and to train those who have guns to use them safely.

As it currently reads, the Montana Constitution does not allow people to carry a concealed weapon without a concealed weapon permit, and to obtain one, one must undergo a background check and gun safety training.

The Montana Legislature is promoting a bill to change the Montana Constitution so a concealed weapon permit won't be required. The decision of who gets to carry a concealed weapon will be left to the individual gun owner — anybody can carry a concealed weapon. The next time you visit Walmart, imagine that everybody you see is "packin'." Does that make you feel safer?

Mike MacDonald

Fort Benton