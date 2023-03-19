When did it become that you had to be Democrat or Republican to serve the people? We the people see the Republican Party can’t be trusted; they can’t even come together in a vote for a party leader in Congress. If you vote for a person to represent your views, who cares about the party?

Also, when our legislature passes a bill, how does some county not obey the State of Montana? Recreational marijuana was voted in 60+%, and now some counties such as mine don’t recognize it, so they should not get any money from the profitable income from marijuana sales. Yellowstone County took the marijuana law to a second vote, and the people spoke again. We the people still run the USA.