Letter to the editor: Why close the senior center?

Why is the senior center downtown threatened with closure? I go there three times a week to play cards and socialize. I use its library and take a few meals to go. There’s easy parking and I’ve met so many friendly seniors. I have been to the center’s garage sales and bingo. Everyone said how they enjoyed the music and dancing. Then the dancing stopped. They said it was due to insurance among other things. Some days there are 10 tables of card players. The center has painting classes, ceramics, wood carving and puzzles, also computers and exercise equipment. Where are we to go — out on the streets?