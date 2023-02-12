Politicians are the biggest problem in America.

We, the American people, hired politicians to set up a system that worked for us, but they set up a system that worked for them and their crony professionals.

Politicians created an overly-complicated, convoluted, confusing, frustrating tax system, which allowed professionals to tell taxpayers they weren't qualified to do their own taxes.

Professionals interpret the confusion, break it into plain English, and protect people from the frustration.

You need to hire a professional.

If you don't, you'll leave too much money on the table, which means, you'll be ripped off.

Did politicians hear the American people ask politicians to create a system that ripped Americans off? No! Americans aren't that stupid or masochistic.

Politicians don't have to answer that question.

But, they do have to answer these questions.

If the people didn't ask for a system that rips Americans off, why did politicians create that system?

Politicians tell us they're looking out for America's best interests, but how does ripping Americans off work in our best interest?

And, finally, why is this system still here?

If politicians, in their personal lives, hired someone to create a system that worked for them, were to receive this mess in return, the person they hired would be fired.

The framework for our tax code came from the 1930s. Politicians kept this travesty in place for almost 90 years.

Politicians aren't looking for solutions because they're not willing to throw their piece of garbage tax system out.

Jack Mackenzie

Ballentine