Letter to the editor: Why do some still defend Trump?

The Jan. 6 hearings in the U.S. Congress reveals Donald Trump for who he really is as a person: craving attention like a 5-year-old kid, sadistic toward those who fail to do his bidding, greedy and self-serving at all times, thoughtless concerning how his actions might reverberate and perhaps even backfire, power seeking, viewing himself as divine and worthy of worship by all others, etc., etc., boiling down to being a total and complete psychopath.

Yet he has followers who do worship him and condone anything he does. These are the people whom we should all be concerned about. They are promoting a man without a soul. He is an empty hull. Nothing he does is worth referring to as honorable. He has compassion for no one. Is this the form of deity they wish to promote and worship? No religion that I am familiar with admires someone who makes lying, cheating and betrayal a regular pattern of behavior. He of course denies everything and projects all accusations made toward him and directs them against those who point out his gaping flaws and actions which would result in considerable prison time by this time for the rest of us.