Letter to the editor: Why do we need another born alive law?

Montana law (50-20-108, MCA) Protection of Premature Infants Born Alive was put into law in 2009. Federal law (PL 107-207) Born-Alive Infants Protection Act of 2002 also covers this sensitive issue. When you read the proposed new law coming up on the 2022 ballot this November, you may ask yourself why we need another Born Alive Infant law.

This new law adds severe penalties for health care providers — fines up to $50,000 and/or a 20-year prison term. It also includes a mandatory requirement that those with “knowledge” of non-compliance will report it to law enforcement.

Can you imagine health care providers having to defend themselves against an accusation made by a person without the medical knowledge necessary to make these difficult decisions, or even worse, someone without first-hand knowledge of the circumstances. I urge you to vote no on LR 131. This extreme law is unnecessary and puts unreasonable pressure on our women’s healthcare providers.

Cathy Fitzgerald

Billings