Letter to the editor: Why does city council want vote on marijuana?

Why does Billings want marijuana to be illegal? Why does Billings City Council want the Yellowstone County Commissioners to try to repeal marijuana in Yellowstone County? Is it because at July 6 City Council meeting deputy attorney Karen Tracy told Council members that police officers are working for dispensaries? She then informed Council members that if the people vote for it again that Council members still may not allow access to marijuana and that it is their decision.

City Administrator Chris Kukulski suggested to Council members to ask County Commissioners to work on repealing marijuana but also told City Council members to ask for the tax money if it happens to pass again by the voters. Why consider having an election and ask the people to vote again if Billings deputy attorney Karen Tracy is telling Billings City Council that they do not have to do what the voters asked them to do? Marijuana is not a crime unless Billings City Council and Yellowstone County Commissioners make it a crime...the voters made it legal.