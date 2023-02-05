On Jan. 11, a reporter mentioned a Freedom Caucus at the state Legislature. There are 15 members and it seems some don’t want to be identified. So, we the voters don’t know what districts they represent. We the people pay their legislative wages and have a right to know how our representatives are representing us. They (the 15) need to grow a pair and identify themselves or their party needs to identify them.
Our state government leaders, from the governor on down, talk about transparency. It seems that all it is, is talk. It is too bad for all of us; perhaps we need to rethink our votes.
I have called the governor’s office and asked to have these folks identified. I’m still waiting. If you would like to try, the governor’s office phone is 406-444-3111.
Sandy Weiss
Billings