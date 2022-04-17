Letter to the editor: Why has Trump not been charged?

Not long after the presidential election in November, 2020, Donald J. Trump telephoned an election official in Georgia and asked that official to manufacture 11,000-plus votes in order to have it appear that he, and not Joe Biden, won the election. It was explained to Trump that doing that would be illegal — as was requesting it. The entire conversation was recorded, and a lot of us heard it on the news that same day.

Almost a year-and-a-half has passed since then. Recently, the attorney general for Georgia advised that the facts in this matter will be presented to a grand jury in May of 2022. Interesting, since any voter in Georgia who took umbrage at someone attempting to circumvent the influence of his or her vote could have gone to a police agency and sworn out a complaint against the petulant loser, but never did so.

Trump was right: He could shoot someone in Times Square and get away with it.

Bob Schulze

Hysham

