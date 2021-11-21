Letter to the editor: Why is Daines against something so good for Montana?

Sen. Steve Daines, are you bombarding me (and obviously other Montanans) with almost daily emails that are not only full of lies, but couched in angry, divisive language?

One section of the Democrats' proposed Build Back Better Plan, which you call “reckless,” would increase child care slots and provide financial assistance to Montana families to pay for childcare. Why are you scaring Montanans with outright falsehoods saying this would “increase childcare costs for YOUR family by $13,000?”

Another section of Build Back Better would reduce prescription drug costs for Medicare recipients. Montana has one of the highest percentages of seniors and veterans in the country, so this would be literally lifesaving for thousands of Montanans. Why are you calling this “fiscal insanity?”

Just days ago you voted against the bi-partisan infrastructure bill. Why did you vote against millions of dollars for Montana to expand broadband, fix roads and bridges, strengthen our electric grid and bring needed water projects to rural Montana?