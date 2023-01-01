 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Why is media letting Santos lie?

The world seems to be spinning on an axis that is off-center. One day the media seems pointedly right on; the next day, bending over backwards with understanding when questioning (Republican New York state Rep. George) Santos about padding his resume.

His self-written bio was not filled with typos or miscalculations. In my day, there would be no gentle probing, no allowing Mr. Santos to explain his motivation. We would have just shouted," Liar, liar, pants on fire!" followed with a "Shame on you, we don't need the likes of your kind in our Washington D.C."

Joan McCracken

Billings

