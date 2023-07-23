Again, home appraisals and future property taxes are a topic of conversation in Billings. Letters sent out appraising property at higher values does not indicate who and how these appraisals are figured. This process must be a well-kept secret.

Will your taxes actually increase or decrease? No one knows yet. With inflation causing prices of gas, food, clothing, etc. to increase, this is not a good time to guess-timate future taxes. And who ever thought that your home value would increase just because someone said so? Your current auto value doesn't increase just because the newer models are selling for more. You can't value items you donate to charity at the current market replacement value for tax purposes.

So, why increase the value of your home before someone pays you more than what you paid? I can see that an increase in personal property taxes, along with the rate of inflation, being a burden to several retired residents and lower income families. The city is also asking for a $143 million bond issue for next November's ballot which would also increase property taxes.

This raises several questions. Who will benefit from a recreational center located on the South Side? Why does Billings need more than 53 miles of bike/walking trails in the city? What are bike lanes and sidewalks for? Instead of spending more money on new parks/recreation centers, manage the ones we already have which might only be utilized for only 4 to 6 months out of the year.

Brian Gouldsberry

Billings