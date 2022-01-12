Letter to the editor: Why risk health by not being vaccinated

My purpose in writing is to thank and acknowledge the many health care professionals at Livingston HealthCare and Billings Clinic and Hospital — known and unknown to me — for the care they provided me during the diagnosis of a life-threatening disease last September and surgery weeks later. My diagnosis was serious enough that I was scheduled for surgery at a time when elective admissions were delayed because hospital beds were not available as a result of constrictions caused by COVID 19 and staffing was strained to the hilt.

Publicly sharing my thanks, I hope, may help others have a greater appreciation for the humanitarian contributions made by these professionals: physicians, nurses with various skill specialties, nursing assistants, health care aides, imaging technologists among many others. They are caring for their neighbors.

For the past two years we have heard unending news reports of the burden the pandemic has placed on virtually everyone in our health-care system. But perhaps it is not truly comprehensible unless one has the opportunity to see firsthand.