Letter to the editor: Why should Daines, Rosendale, apologize?

The Gazette editorial entitled "Daines, Rosendale owe state and country an apology" is a head-scratcher. Since when is someone responsible for someone else’s choices and actions? Daines and Rosendale exercised their right to question the integrity of the election. Period. Scores of the nation's elected officials have done likewise. However, every person present in Washington, D.C., acted on their own volition. Was the protest contemptible? Was it a dark hour in the history of our nation? Of course. But to blame, shame, and disparage Daines and Rosendale in a caustic editorial is poor form. It’s also patently absurd to ask them to apologize to the state and nation. For what?